Citing ‘extremely low volumes,’ Target will no longer accept personal checks starting Monday

Visitors to Target stores will have one less option to pay for their goods starting next week.

According to the Minneapolis-based company, personal checks will no longer be accepted from customers starting Monday.

Customers will instead need to use other forms of payment, including cash, credit and debit cards, digital wallets, buy now and pay later services, SNAP/EBT and Target Circle Cards.

In a statement provided to ABC News, the company said the change is due to the company receiving extremely low volumes of checks.

While information hasn’t been posted to the company’s website about the change, Target said in its statement that it has “taken several measures to notify guests in advance to aid an easy and efficient checkout experience.”

A Target spokesperson tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that while customers will still be able to write a check to make payments on their Target Circle Card balance, those checks will need to be mailed in and won’t be accepted at the store.