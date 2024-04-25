CIOs Against Cancer raises money for research

Tech leaders from some of Minnesota’s biggest companies are raising money for cancer research.

CIOs Against Cancer is holding a benefit on Thursday night from 5-7 p.m. at Allianz Field, and 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Kevin Doran will host the program at 6 p.m.

The annual event aims to raise funds for American Cancer Society research grants to help find new treatments and a cure for cancer.

In addition to the event at Allianz Field, there is also an ongoing online auction in which dozens of tech executives are donating their time and expertise to have lunch and offer advice.

Last year’s event raised $260,000.