Cinco de Mayo events planned for Friday, Saturday in the Twin Cities

Friday is Cinco de Mayo, and there are celebrations planned throughout the Twin Cities.

The holiday marks the anniversary of the 1862 victory by Mexican troops over invading French forces at the Battle of Puebla. The triumph over the better-equipped and more numerous French troops was an enormous emotional boost for the Mexican soldiers led by Gen. Ignacio Zaragoza.

Historical reenactments and parades are held annually in the central Mexico city of Puebla to commemorate the inspirational victory over the Europeans, with participants dressed in historical French and Mexican army uniforms.

RELATED: Cinco de Mayo celebrates Mexican culture, not independence

Cinco de Mayo is not Mexican Independence Day, Mexico’s most important holiday. Mexicans celebrate their country’s independence from Spain on the anniversary of the call to arms against the European country issued Sept. 16, 1810, by the Rev. Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, a priest in Dolores, Mexico.

One of Friday’s events is at La Doña Cervecería in Minneapolis, where they’ll release a new beer Friday night. There will also be live music starting at 6 p.m. Then on Saturday, the live music will continue, starting at 4 p.m.

Visitors can enjoy the music for free.

Las Margaritas Mexican Restaurant in Cottage Grove will have a tent party on Friday, with a Mariachi band. The party starts at 4 p.m., and Distilled Band will go on stage at 7 p.m.

A Cinco de Mayo Latin Dance Night will be held from 7-10 p.m. at Wabasha Caves, located on the 200 block of Wabasha Street. It costs $10 to attend. Dances will include salsa, bachata, merengue, cumbia and more.

Pajarita in Edina will also have Cinco de Mayo celebrations, which will be featured on both Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s party in Edina will include live music by the Jeff Gavin band from 6-9 p.m. On Saturday, the St. Paul location will have a family-friendly block party, including lawn games, face painting, giant Jenga, a bouncy house, food and music from DJ Thesis Himself at 2 p.m. and Ledfoot Larry at 5 p.m.

Also happening Friday is an event at El Burrito Mercado, located on Cesar Chavez Street. There will be food trucks and music, as well as an elote eating contest. The party extends into Saturday and will include contests and prizes.

There will also be a Cinco de Mayo celebration on Saturday in St. Paul’s West Side neighborhood. The Westside Boosters will be putting on a festival featuring live music, a low-rider show, food trucks and more.

The fun will begin at 10 a.m. along Robie Street East.