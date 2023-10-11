Christmas tree permits available online for upcoming holiday season

Holidays are quickly approaching and Minnesotans who are thinking about getting a Christmas tree now have a new option.

Christmas tree permits will be available to purchase online from Chippewa National Forest beginning Oct. 12. Details about cutting areas, dates, and types of trees that can be cut and purchased may be found at Recreation.gov.

“Venturing into a local national forest to find that special tree is an experience that creates treasured family memories and stories,” said USDA Forest Service Chief Randy Moore. “It is through these experiences that people establish important connections to the forest that can lead to a lifetime of adventures and instill a commitment to stewardship.”

Fourth-graders with a Every Kid Outdoors pass are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit and can apply by entering the pass or voucher number when purchasing a permit (a $2.50 reservation fee will be applied).

Cutting a Christmas tree also improves forest health, the USDA says, as thinning densely populated forest areas can help other trees grow larger and open areas that provide food for wildlife.