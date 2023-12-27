Christmas tree disposal options in the Twin Cities area

Christmas is over, meaning many families are disposing of trees and taking down decorations.

Many cities offer free options for real Christmas tree disposals during the first two weeks of January. Anyone getting rid of their tree is asked to remove all decorations, such as lights, tinsel and other ornaments.

Residents are also asked to not toss trees in backyard woods or compost piles because this could aid the spread of invasive species.

In Minneapolis, live trees more than six feet tall should be cut in half and placed next to your garbage cart. Residents can search “Christmas tree – real” in the city’s disposal guide for details.

The city says Christmas trees are non-compostable because of chemicals applied to them to keep the needles on longer and prevent them from browning. Outside Minneapolis, Hennepin County said residents should check with their garbage hauler for guidance.

St. Paul allows free disposal of one live tree six feet tall or shorter and less than 20 pounds, but anything larger may cost extra. Ramsey County lists locations in Arden Hills, St. Paul and White Bear Township. CLICK HERE for a map of locations.

Options in Anoka County include Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids and Rice Creek Chain of Lakes in Lino Lakes.

Washington County lists six options for holiday tree disposal in Cottage Grove, Oakdale, Hugo, Forest Lake, and Newport.

Scott County has multiple options for organic waste drop-off, but the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community (SMSC) offers free Christmas Tree recycling Monday through Friday until Jan. 26.

CLICK HERE for a map of yard waste facilities listed by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, which also shared guidance on disposal.