Chisago County officials rescue bear cub found in driveway

Authorities in Chisago County say they rescued a bear cub that was found in someone’s driveway over the weekend.

The bear cub appeared to be sick or hurt, the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office said, and it is believed to have been separated from its mother for several days.

The sheriff’s office says a deputy contacted the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Roseville to care for the bear cub, which was found in Rusheba Township on Sunday.

Officials say emergency care was planned for the cub and, if successful, it will then be transferred to Garrison for further rehabilitation before being released.