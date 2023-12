Chisago County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of Deputy Chris Hendricks.

Hendricks died at his home near Rush City this morning, the Sheriff’s Office said.

He was first hired as a deputy in the county in 1991 and was a full-time employee until 2020 when he retired but still served part-time in Government Center Security.

“Deputy Henricks will be missed and remembered for his quick humor and ability to fix anything,” the Sheriff’s Office said.