Children’s Theatre Company artistic director to step down at end of 2023-24 season

Children’s Theatre Company announced that Artistic Director Peter Brosius has decided to leave the company on June 30, 2024, which is the end of the 2023-34 season.

Brosius began at his position in 1997, serving 27 years as the company’s longest-serving artistic director.

“I have loved every moment of my time here,” Brosius said. “I couldn’t be prouder of this team and the work we do every day. It has been an honor and a privilege to be an advocate for young people, for their intelligence, their dignity, and their agency. I have been filled with endless joy and hope for the future by their enthusiasm and their optimism.”

“I have had the great good fortune of working with brilliant artists who brought their whole hearts and talents to this work,” he added. “The staff and board at CTC are all so deeply committed to our mission and to truly making a difference in the lives of our community. It has been a pleasure to work with my partners in leadership and most recently it has been a joy to move this theatre forward with Kim Motes.”

During his tenure, Brosius has produced more than 187 productions, championed over 70 new works from commission to fully-developed works on the stage and served over 5 million children and community members, according to a news release from Children’s Theatre Company.

Brosius also founded innovative educational programming and championed equity, diversity and inclusion efforts in the theatre.

He has also earned several awards, including:

TCG’s Alan Schneider Directors’ Award.

The American Alliance for Theatre and Education’s Sara Spencer Artistic Achievement Award.

The 2013 Ivey Award for Best Director.

Two best production Ivey Awards in 2013 and 2016.

Under his leadership, Children’s Theatre Company moved “A Year with Frog and Toad” to Broadway, and is the only theatre in Minnesota to have been nominated for three Tony Awards.

Brosius has also served on the boards of the Playwrights Center, Theatre Communications Group and ASSITEJ/USA.

“Peter Brosius’ passionate pursuit of CTC’s mission has led to exceptional productions filled with excellence and heart, innovative educational and community programming, and a drive to ensure that every child and family have the opportunity to participate, belong, and create at CTC,” Acting Director Kimberly Motes said. “Peter’s dedication, boundless energy, and enormous vision is inspiring. It has been such a joy to work alongside him the last seven years to advance this powerful and important mission.”

Children’s Theatre Company said it has hired Management Consultants for the Arts to search for the next artistic director, who will begin on July 1, 2024.