Children’s Minnesota invests $2 million in specialty care services expansion

Clinic services in Lakeville, Rogers and Woodbury are getting an expansion of specialty care service thanks to an investment from Children’s Minnesota.

The expansions represent a more than $2 million investment that aims to improve access to specialty care for patients and their families in the greater Twin Cities metro area.

The investment is part of Children’s Minnesota’s two-year, $8.2 million ambulatory clinic expansion project. Each location will get renovated spaces for existing services.

“As the kid experts, we understand that timely and convenient access to specialized health care is vital for families,” said Monica Schiller, vice president of operations, clinical services lines and ambulatory services at Children’s Minnesota. “This expansion is about listening to the families that live in these communities. We know many of them need to see more than one specialty service and they want that care closer to home.”

At the Children’s Minnesota Specialty Center in Lakeville, the following services will be added or moved into a renovated, expanded space:

Neurosurgery

Concussion

The Children’s Heart Clinic

Gynecology

The following specialty care services at Children’s Minnesota’s location in Woodbury will have a renovated space in late September:

Ear, nose, throat and facial plastic surgery

Physical medicine and rehabilitation

Neurosurgery and concussion

In Rogers, a Children’s Minnesota Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation clinic opened this month next to its Partners in Pediatrics primary care clinic.