Childish Gambino coming to Xcel Energy Center during ‘New World’ tour

Childish Gambino has announced a new tour that will include a stop in Minnesota this fall.

The popular rapper released his “The New World Tour” schedule on Monday and is set to perform at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Oct. 2, the penultimate stop in the tour’s North American leg. The tour is slated to kick off on Aug. 11 in Oklahoma City and wrap up the North American leg on Oct. 3 in Chicago ahead of the tour’s European and Australian legs.

Tour officials say Willow will join the North American tour stops.

Tickets go on sale to the general public online at 10 a.m. this Friday, with a special presale period for American Express card members before that, but varying by market.

