Child taken to hospital after being pulled out of pond in Woodbury

Woodbury police say a child was taken to a hospital after he was pulled out of a pond near an apartment Monday afternoon.

A 911 caller reported seeing what appeared to be a body floating in a pond near an apartment building in the 4200 block of Radio Drive just after 12:40 p.m.

First responders say the child appeared to be a boy less than 10 years old.

He was taken to Children’s St. Paul and his status is unknown at this time.

Woodbury police say they do not expect any foul play.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will update this story as more details become available.