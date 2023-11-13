Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire to team up for show at Xcel Energy Center

Two legendary musical groups are teaming up for a new tour that will stop in Minnesota.

Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire are bringing their “Heart & Soul Tour 2024” to Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul next summer.

The bands announced the 30-city tour on Monday, with St. Paul slated to be the third stop on the tour on Saturday, July 13.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, with a special presale set to start on Tuesday for Citi card members. More information is available online.

The two Rock and Roll Hall of Fame groups together have more than 200 million albums sold, 11 Grammy Awards and nearly 30 nominations.