Chestnut Street Plaza construction in Stillwater closes Highway 95 until late September

A two-block stretch of Highway 95 in Stillwater between Myrtle and Olive Street closed Monday until late September.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), work will continue on the new Chestnut Street pedestrian/bike plaza.

Crews will work to install new water mains and storm sewer utilities and upgrade sidewalks and crossings to meet ADA (the Americans with Disabilities Act) standards. MnDOT stated that a new signal system will also be installed at the intersection of Highway 95 and Chestnut Street.

The plaza will also include updated plants, landscaping and lighting.

During the closure, traffic will detour on Highway 36, Manning Avenue and Highway 96.

Access to businesses in downtown Stillwater and the Stillwater Lift Bridge will be open to pedestrians and bicyclists; however, people are encouraged to watch for construction activity and follow any detours.

The city expects the project to be completed early this fall.