Cherry blossoms celebrate St. Paul, Nagasaki sister-city relationship

Cherry blossoms are coming to Como Park in May as part of the long-standing sister-city relationship between St. Paul and Nagasaki, Japan.

The St. Paul-Nagasaki Sister City Committee (SPNSCC) is hosting a celebration of the cherry blossoms on May 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Cherry Tree Grove by the Mannheimer Memorial.

The trees were a gift from Japan in 2012 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Gift of Cherry Trees to Washington, D.C.

At that time, St. Paul was chosen as one of 38 cities in the U.S. to receive the trees due to the sister-city relationship between St. Paul and Nagasaki, which was forged in 1955 and marked the first sister-city relationship between a city in Asia and a city in the U.S.

The celebration will include drumming performances, traditional spring dances, and crafts, including origami, watercolors, samurai hats, making your own uchiwa fan, and a scroll with your name in Japanese calligraphy.

The event is free and family-friendly. The SPNSCC says to look for the “spring matsuri” banners as you enter the Butterfly Parking Lot.

