Chelsea Handler coming to Minnesota in 2024

Comedian Chelsea Handler is coming to Minnesota in April.

The “Chelsea Lately” host will appear at the Mystic Showroom at Mystic Lake Casino and Hotel on April 27 at 8 p.m., according to a press release from Mystic Lake.

Handler has written six books, five of which have landed No. 1 on the New York Times Bestseller list. The comedian was also nominated for a Grammy for Best Comedy Album following the release of her 2020 HBO Max comedy special “Evolution.”

Tickets are set to go on sale on Nov. 3 starting at $49. Visit Mystic Lake’s website for more information on tickets.