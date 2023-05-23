Chef Lucas Food gifted $10k on Good Morning America

After beating cancer at the age of 12, Lucas Hobbs set out to serve children and those helping to battle their illness with good food.

A Minneapolis chef was surprised on national television Tuesday morning.

He and his family then founded the charity Chef Lucas Food and have raised more than $150,000. So far, they have served more than 20,000 people across the United States.

Chef Lucas, who is now 20, has also launched the Chef Lucas Pizza Food Truck in Minneapolis, and was gifted $10,000 as part of a surprise from Good Morning America on Tuesday.

When asked what that means to him, Lucas’ father said “1,500 pizzas, at least.”

They were making food at the Ronald McDonald House in Minneapolis when they were given the donation.

According to the Chef Lucas Food website, their cheese comes from Burnett Dairy in Wisconsin, and most of their meat toppings come from Hormel Foods in Austin, Minnesota.

CLICK HERE if you’d like to donate to the cause.

You can watch the full segment from GMA by CLICKING HERE.