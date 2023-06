UPDATE: The missing teen has been found safe.

Chaska Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old.

He was last seen walking on the 500 block of Ridge Lane around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say he is 5 foot, 1 inch tall and weighs 107 pounds.

If you have seen him or have information his whereabouts, call 911 or Chaska Police Department’s non-emergency dispatch at 952-361-1231.