Chase after shots fired call ends in crash, 4 juveniles in custody

Brooklyn Park police say four juveniles are in custody after a shots fired call led to a crash late Saturday night.

According to police, officers were called to the 1900 block of 95th Avenue North around 10:45 p.m. for multiple reports of shots being heard.

As officers arrived in the area of Willowstone Park, multiple vehicles were seen leaving at high rates of speed.

Although a traffic stop was attempted on one of the vehicles, the driver continued on, prompting a chase.

The chase eventually ended in a crash at the roundabout of Hayden Lake Road, where two juveniles were arrested. They were taken to an area hospital to be treated for what are considered to be non-lifethreatening injuries.

Police say both of the suspects had handguns and add a third gun – which was thrown from a vehicle leaving the park area – was also recovered.

After canvassing the park area, police say they found and arrested two other juveniles, who also had two handguns.

Officers discovered a gathering had happened inside the Willowstone Park community building, where they found evidence of gunfire. Police say multiple parts of the building were damaged, adding more than 30 shell casings were found.

As of this time, no injuries from gunfire for this incident have been reported.