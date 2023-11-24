Charity asking for help to place wreaths on every veteran’s grave at Fort Snelling

The national nonprofit Senior Veterans, Inc. is asking the public for help in its goal of placing a wreath on the graves of 260,000 Minnesota veterans this holiday season.

David Bolser, CEO of Senior Veterans, Inc., said donations can be made at MinnesotaHonor.com.

Wreaths are $17 each and donors have until Nov. 30 to purchase them.

Wreaths will be placed at Fort Snelling on Dec. 16 at 11 a.m.

RELATED: Scouts help pick up wreaths at Fort Snelling National Cemetery

The event is open to the public, and anyone who attends is asked to enter the cemetery at Gate 2. The ceremony will be held at the main flagpole in front of the Visitors Center.

Last year, 96% of the graves at Fort Snelling National Cemetery did not have a wreath, according to Senior Veterans.

RELATED: Charity concerned thousands of Fort Snelling graves will miss out on holiday tradition