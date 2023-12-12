Charges: Trio robbed man of $38K after he left casino

Three Minnesota men are accused of assaulting and stealing thousands of dollars from a man while threatening his family members over the weekend.

Court documents state that 911 dispatchers received a report of an assault in Mahtomedi at around 2:15 a.m. Sunday. While a Washington County deputy responded to the area, dispatchers learned that the victim of the alleged assault was following the pickup truck that the suspects were in.

After catching up to them, a deputy stopped and talked to the victim while Oakdale police officers continued to follow the truck the alleged suspects were in.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim said he’d just gotten home from the casino with around $38,100 in cash when the truck pulled up to his home. He said two men then got out of the truck, assaulted him, took the cash and then threatened to kill two of his family members who’d come to help.

After a pursuit, the truck eventually stopped at a Home Depot store in Maplewood.

Charging documents list 32-year-old Deangelo Romaine Jacox as the driver of the truck and his two passengers as 35-year-old Shawn Eric Lewis Jr. and 33-year-old Tristin Tyler Jacox Mann. They’re each facing charges of aiding and abetting both first- and second-degree aggravated robbery and aiding and abetting threats of violence. Jacox is also facing an additional charge of fleeing police.