Charges: Tartan High School special education teacher had sexual relationship with student

A former Tartan High School teacher is facing criminal sexual conduct charges after allegedly having sex with her student and buying alcohol for minors in 2023.

Twenty-four-year-old Ann Margaret Bacon, of Hastings, was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct in Ramsey County on Monday.

Bacon worked at Tartan High School as a special education teacher and was a varsity assistant for the dance team for two years, according to Tartan High School’s website.

Bacon was arrested and charged after the school administration and the school resource officer both notified law enforcement they had received a report that Bacon had purchased alcohol for juveniles and had sex with an 18-year-old student in one of her classes, according to the criminal complaint.

Ann Margaret Bacon (Credit: Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office)

A subsequent investigation revealed that Bacon had had sex with a student at a motel in Vadnais Heights on five different occasions from May 8 to July 4, the complaint added.

Court records show that a witness told law enforcement in July she had learned that Bacon and the victim had had sex beginning in May, when the victim was still a student in Bacon’s class. The witness also said Bacon had bought alcohol for juveniles and “smoked weed” with minors.

The witness added that she reported the conduct to the school in July, but did not have evidence of the relationship at that time. The witness then reported Bacon a second time in February 2024 out of concern that Bacon was still teaching and had access to vulnerable students due to her position as a special education teacher.

At that time, the complaint states that a school district official contacted Bacon, who denied having inappropriate relations with the victim.

The victim’s ex-girlfriend, identified as Witness B in court documents, told law enforcement that the victim had asked for a break in their relationship the day before graduation in May. Witness B said she didn’t know the extent of the victim’s relationship with Bacon at that time but noted that the victim had been acting secretively and hanging out with Bacon, according to the complaint.

The complaint states Witness B added that Bacon had bought alcohol for her, the victim and a couple of their friends in May or June of 2023.

Witness B told law enforcement that after she and the victim had gotten back together in August 2023, she found sexually explicit messages and nude photos of Bacon on the victim’s phone. The videos and photos depicted Bacon drinking alcohol in a hotel with the victim and his friends, in addition to nude photographs in the hotel room.

The victim told Witness B that Bacon had started having sex with him in May 2023, according to the complaint. However, he told law enforcement that he and Bacon didn’t have sex until July 2023, after he’d graduated.

He also said he and Bacon are currently dating and he stays at her apartment.

Records from the Vadnais Heights hotel where Bacon allegedly had sex with the victim shows Bacon rented a room there on four dates across May, June and July. Bacon initially denied the sexual relationship to law enforcement multiple times before admitting to having sex with the victim, according to the complaint.

Bacon told law enforcement the relationship began in July 2023, but admitted to having sex with the victim in May 2023 after being told law enforcement had photographic evidence. Bacon added she rented a room at the hotel a “handful” of times for the purpose of having sex with the victim because she was living with her parents until she got an apartment in July.

Bacon admitted that the victim was one of her students when the sexual relationship started. The complaint states she told law enforcement that the sexual relationship ended in July, and the pair rekindled in November. She added that the two are currently just friends and not in a relationship.

Bacon also denied purchasing alcohol for minors but acknowledged getting a $40 Venmo payment for “liqq” in June, adding that she doesn’t remember who it was from or what it was for.

The district says Tartan High School Principal Bethany DeCent shared the following message with parents on Tuesday,

“Dear Tartan families and staff,

“I am writing to inform you of the recent resignation of a Tartan teacher, Ann Bacon. We have been informed by local law enforcement that Ann Bacon is being investigated for alleged misconduct.

“Please be assured that the trust and safety of our students remain our utmost priority. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement’s investigation and will continue to do so throughout the process. We understand that this news affects our school community. School counselors and administrators are available for any students needing support.

“Thank you for supporting your child and Tartan High School. If you have any questions or concerns please feel free to contact me at bdecent@isd622.org or (651) 702-8610.”

Bacon had a first court appearance on Tuesday morning. She is due back in court for an omnibus hearing on March 20.