Charges: Store employee helped plan, execute Hopkins grocery robbery

Four people are now charged in the alleged inside robbery of a grocery store in Hopkins in which over $45,000 and a firearm were stolen.

A federal indictment filed on Tuesday shows Darius Curtis Elam, Ryan Michell Elam, Katrice Rene Sanders and Kynesha Jhaunae Jones are all charged in the robbery of US Grocery and Tobacco on Blake Road in February.

All four were indicted on conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, Hobbs Act robbery and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, according to federal court records. Darius and Ryan Elam were also charged with felon in possession of a firearm, as Ryan was previously convicted of aggravated battery in Cook County, Ill.

The indictment alleges the Elams worked with Sanders — who helped plan the Feb. 15 robbery and provide the getaway car — and Jones, who told a friend to place a fake 911 call in an effort to draw law enforcement away from the scene of the robbery.

Jones, who was an employee of the grocery store, told the Elams about the layout of the store and how the money was handled, in addition to leaving Sanders’ car outside of the store where the Elams could quickly access it, according to court records.

During the robbery, the Elams allegedly duct-taped employees’ hands over their eyes and pistol-whipped the manager with a stolen gun for the code to the safe.

The Elams, Sanders and Jones hid the money and firearm in the Elams’ apartment following the robbery.