Charges: St. Paul man allegedly solicited sex from minor girls using Snapchat and email

A St. Paul man was arrested last week after allegedly engaging in sex acts with a 13-year-old girl and soliciting a 14-year-old girl, according to a complaint from the Ramsey County attorney’s office.

On Friday, Xang Vang, 37, was charged with one count of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct, and one count of engaging in electronic communication describing sexual conduct with a child.

On April 18, law enforcement in Maplewood was informed of a man who was trying to solicit sex from a 14-year-old minor and had previously paid a 13-year-old minor for sex acts.

Officials learned Vang was reportedly using email and Snapchat to communicate with the minor girls.

Law enforcement used the 14-year-old victim’s phone to continue her conversation with Vang, who asked the victim how much money she wanted and agreed to meet her outside of her middle school, according to the complaint.

Posing as the 14-year-old, law enforcement directed Vang to an area near Wakefield Park in Maplewood. There, Vang was arrested with a cell phone and $200 cash.

The complaint states that after Vang’s arrest, a 13-year-old victim came forward and reported having sexual contact with him in the summer of 2022 in exchange for vape cartridges. The 13-year-old told law enforcement that a high school student had initially contacted her about Vang.

She described him as a “sugar daddy,” according to the complaint. The 13-year-old recalled meeting Vang in August 2022, when he drove to her home and picked her up. She told law enforcement she was texting the 14-year-old victim about everything happening at the time “in case something bad happened.”

Officials say Vang drove the 13-year-old to Gladstone Savannah Park in Maplewood, where she performed sex acts in exchange for vape cartridges.

According to the complaint, Vang later saw a photo online of the 13-year-old and 14-year-old victims together. He then contacted the 13-year-old victim to ask for her help in recruiting the 14-year-old to perform sex acts in exchange for money.

Law enforcement found a series of subsequent text messages between the victims, discussing what Vang was looking for, how much money he would pay for different sexual acts, and where it would take place.

Both of the victims attend school within Independent School District (ISD) 622, according to a statement from the district.

ISD 622 Superintendent Tucci Osorio released the following statement on Tuesday: