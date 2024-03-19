Charges: Man stabbed victim 17 times during fight at Crystal bar

A man is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly stabbing a person more than a dozen times at a Crystal bar over the weekend.

Kendrick Ledelle Dotstry, 51, was charged Tuesday for an incident Saturday night at a bar just off West Broadway and Welcome Avenue North.

Charging documents state that an officer was on routine patrol Saturday night when a bar employee flagged him down at around 10:25 p.m. and said Dotstry had just stabbed someone. When the officer detained Dotstry, he allegedly told the officer that he was the victim because he’d been punched.

Meanwhile, a man on a bar stool had blood pooling beneath him and several apparent stab wounds.

Surveillance video showed that Dotstry was sitting next to the victim at the bar, a criminal complaint states. It notes that the victim’s arm appeared to touch Dotstry’s a couple of times and apparently prompted Dotstry to say something to the victim.

In response, the victim put his hands up in an apparently apologetic manner before they both got more animated and Dotstry suddenly started making a stabbing motion.

The complaint states that Dotstry continued to make the motion for nearly 20 seconds after the victim had tried to put him in a headlock, even as the victim slumped to the ground.

Officers later learned the victim suffered 17 stab wounds, nine of which were to his lower back.

Police recovered a knife at the scene but Dotstry denied any role in the stabbing. His first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.