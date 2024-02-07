Charges: Man slit woman’s neck before leading police on chase, manhunt in Princeton

A man is accused of a violent domestic assault that left a woman with severe injuries before leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase and a manhunt in Princeton.

Anthony Dale Robinson, 54, is charged with second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, threats of violence, fleeing police in a motor vehicle, interfering with a 911 call and domestic assault.

Law enforcement first responded to a home on 18th Avenue South in Princeton around 5 a.m. on Tuesday for reports of a domestic assault, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mile Lacs County.

Arriving officers then found a woman with a bleeding open wound on the left side of her neck. She spoke to police while receiving treatment from emergency medical services.

Deputies determined that the suspect, later identified as Robinson, had fled the scene in a black Chevy Tahoe after assaulting the woman with a knife.

The woman said she and Robinson were engaged and had been in a relationship for the past two years. She then described the Tahoe, including the plate number, and told law enforcement that Robinson had a gun days before the attack. She also said Robinson had threatened to kill her and had pointed the gun in her face in the past.

The woman described the incident, saying that she and Robinson met at a “local establishment” because she didn’t want him at her home. However, they later did return to her home, where Robinson reportedly read something in her diary that upset him, and an argument ensued.

The complaint states that the woman said Robinson then threw a beer bottle at her, which injured her finger, before Robinson took her phone and smashed it to prevent her from calling the police.

The woman also reported that Robinson claimed to have killed three people in the past and that she “would be his fourth victim.”

The complaint states that Robinson grabbed a long knife while in the kitchen and put it against the woman’s throat, threatening to cut her from “‘ear to ear'” while she was held against the island in the kitchen.

The woman said she felt him cut across her neck and that he left shortly after.

Court documents say she needed seven stitches in her throat after the attack.

Responding law enforcement officers then saw the black Tahoe driven by Robinson pull into a parking lot near the residence. They then demanded at gunpoint that he surrender.

The complaint states that “Robinson immediately revved the engine on the Tahoe and began spinning its tires in place and building acceleration.” The Tahoe then sped out of the parking lot, struck a deputy’s vehicle and led law enforcement on a pursuit.

The high-speed chase reportedly went around Princeton, with the Tahoe spinning out multiple times before law enforcement lost track of it.

While searching for Robinson, law enforcement reportedly notified the Princeton hospital and school system out of “concerns of an armed suspect in the area” according to the complaint.

The Tahoe was later found abandoned on the side of the road in Princeton.

Resources prepared for the ensuing manhunt included a K9 unit and a drone.

Robinson was then reportedly found hiding in a backyard in Princeton behind a shed. A K9 was deployed to apprehend Robinson, and he reportedly continued to resist after being handcuffed.

Law enforcement say they served a search warrant at the home and collected a knife believed to be used in the attack.

The complaint references a nationwide criminal history report that showed multiple possible aliases and interactions with law enforcement out of state for a person matching Robinson’s description. It also noted that “further investigation is warranted at this time.”

Robinson’s next court appearance is set for Feb. 27.

He faces up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted of attempted murder charges.