Charges: Man kidnapped, sexually assaulted women over years-old dispute with her boyfriend

A St. Paul man has been formally charged in the kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman in St. Paul on Tuesday.

Andrew Vang, 42, was charged with two counts of kidnapping, one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of illegal possession of a firearm, and one count of second-degree assault, according to court records.

A criminal complaint states that on Tuesday deputies with Ramsey County were called to an apartment building on Little Canada Road in Little Canada on a report of a kidnapping.

The victim told law enforcement she had run away and asked strangers for help after she’d been abducted at gunpoint and sexually assaulted, according to the complaint.

Law enforcement spoke to the witnesses the victim had approached, who reported that the woman was shaking and said she had just been kidnapped by a man with a gun named “A. Vang.”

The victim said in the early morning hours on Tuesday, she was near Western and Maryland Avenues in St. Paul waiting for her friend and the friend’s boyfriend to pick her up. Just the friend’s boyfriend came, saying that the friend was taking too long, according to the complaint.

Law enforcement said when the victim got into the friend’s boyfriend’s car, Vang hopped out of a nearby parked car, opened the victim’s door, and took her phone.

Vang then tossed the phone to the friend’s boyfriend, brandished a gun, and told the man to turn the phone off before forcing the victim into a car with him. The victim said another man then drove her and Vang to an apartment on Little Canada Road.

The victim told law enforcement she recognized Vang from when he shot his ex-wife because he believed she was cheating on him in addition to pistol-whipping another woman two days before the kidnapping because she allegedly owed a debt.

Once Vang and the victim arrived at the apartment on Little Canada Road, Vang began demanding sex acts from the victim. The victim said she adamantly told Vang “no,” but ultimately complied because Vang still had the gun on him and threatened to shoot her.

The victim reported zoning out during the assault as Vang wrapped an arm around her neck to subdue her, the complaint states.

The victim ran away after Vang fell asleep on the couch with his loaded firearm near him. Officials say the victim reported believing she was assaulted because her boyfriend and Vang had problems a few years ago.

Deputies eventually arrested Vang at the building on Little Canada Road, the complaint added.

Vang has eight prior felony convictions, including convictions for first-degree attempted assault, second-degree burglary, and possession of a controlled substance.

Law enforcement confirmed in the complaint that Vang was convicted of first-degree attempted assault after repeatedly shooting his wife because he thought she was cheating on him.

These convictions make it illegal for him to have guns or ammunition under federal law.

Vang was in court on Thursday morning for a first appearance. He is due back in court on Jan. 29 at 1:30 p.m. for an omnibus hearing.