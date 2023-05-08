Charges: Man kidnapped his 11-month-old son, assaulted child’s mother

A St. Cloud man is facing several criminal charges after he allegedly kidnapped his 11-month-old son and assaulted the child’s mother.

Cottage Grove police say officers went to the 6500 block of Jody Avenue for a welfare check at around 9:20 p.m. Saturday after a caller said a woman may have been assaulted inside a home.

The caller said she was on a FaceTime call with the woman at the home when she saw a man break down the door and assault the woman inside.

The victim was able to escape the home and told responding officers that her ex-boyfriend, 41-year-old Charles Edward Hollins, had broken down the door, threatened her with a gun, punched her several times, and took their 11-month-old son, a criminal complaint states.

According to charging documents, Hollins is the child’s biological father but never had any parental role.

The complaint states that officers called Hollins, and he admitted to having the child, adding that he’d bring him back to his mother’s home. However, he never showed up.

Police later found Hollins inside a home on the 2800 block of Emerson Avenue South in Minneapolis. He was then arrested, and the child was taken to a hospital for observation. The complaint also notes that a gun was found inside the Minneapolis home.

Hollins is now charged with kidnapping, first-degree burglary, and second-degree assault. Those charges, with a conviction, carry up to 40 years, 20 years, and seven years in jail, respectively.

As of Monday afternoon, Hollins’ first court appearance hadn’t yet been set.