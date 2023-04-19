Charges: Former Minneapolis firefighter assaulted, used racial slurs toward former Gophers athlete

A former Minneapolis firefighter has been charged after he allegedly yelled racial slurs and fired a gun at a former University of Minnesota football player in a south Minneapolis alley last week, according to charges.

On Monday, 54-year-old Eric Jagers was charged by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office with one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of threats of violence with reckless disregard for risks.

Former running back Tellis Redmon, 44, played at the University of Minnesota from 1998 to 2001. Redmon said he was driving through the alley on Friday to pick up his son when he hit a piece of a wood board in the alley.

The charges said Jagers then threw a boot at Redmon’s car and demanded he pick up the board.

Jagers eventually got a gun from his garage, pointed it at Redmon and insisted he pick up the board. The complaint states that Redmon agreed but Jagers began attacking him and telling him to get on all fours.

Jagers then allegedly called Redmon a racial slur and told him to “say goodbye to your 5-year-old.” Authorities say he fired the gun next to Redmon’s head and the gun fell under a car.

According to the complaint, Redmon managed to get on top of Jagers while he was trying to retrieve the gun and a witness came to help. Redmon and the witness, both uninjured, left the area for their safety.

Redmon told police that Jagers had referenced his history with the Minneapolis Fire Department, saying, “I am a firefighter and I know the police. I won’t get in trouble.”

The Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) responded to several calls reporting the incident. According to the complaint, Jagers was carrying a shotgun and a handgun when MPD officers located him. Officers tased Jagers after he refused to follow their instructions, but it didn’t work and Jagers attempted to run away from officers before he was tackled and arrested.

Earlier that day, a police report said two witnesses saw Jagers fire a shot outside of a Minneapolis fire station near North Sixth Street. According to the complaint, Jagers told police he was there to lift weights with guys he used to work with.

Minneapolis Assistant Fire Chief Melanie Rucker told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, “We were concerned about the safety of our firefighters on location and the safety of the public. Jagers didn’t enter the fire station. Based on the information I’ve been given, he drove up to the fire station, yelled some obscenities, fired his gun, and peeled off.”

Jagers told police he regrets everything that happened and wished that it never happened. He also told police that “s*** went sideways” after saying he recently retired from the Minneapolis Fire Department after 24 years.

Police found a 9 mm Smith and Wesson, a Smith and Wesson .45 classic, a .223 ranch rifle, and a 12-gauge shotgun in Jagers’ possession. He does not have a permit to carry.

Jagers is being held at the Hennepin County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

If convicted, Jagers could face up to seven years in prison for the second-degree assault charge and five years for the threats of violence. He is expected to make his next court appearance on May 18 at 10:30 a.m.