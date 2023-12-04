Charges: Fatal shooting at light rail station on Christmas Eve 2020 was over small amount of money

Prosecutors have now charged a man in connection to a Christmas Eve 2020 shooting at a Minneapolis light rail station.

The shooting happened at the station located at Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue and killed 29-year-old Malcolm Jamal Williams.

Charging documents state that surveillance video showed a man enter the lobby of the station and Williams approached him. A confrontation ensued and the suspect apparently threatened to shoot Williams.

After Williams took the man’s hat off his head, the man pulled a gun out of his pocket and shot Williams at least twice.

Two witnesses at the scene later identified the man who shot Williams as Tenzin Yamgha. The 29-year-old is now charged with second-degree murder and faces up to 40 years in prison.

He’s already at the Faribault prison for a drug conviction.

One of the witnesses told investigators that he knew Yamgha as “Ten” and said the shooting was over a small amount of money, court documents state.

His initial court appearance hasn’t yet been set.