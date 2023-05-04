Charges dropped against teen in fatal 2021 north Minneapolis gas station shooting

Prosecutors have dropped a murder charge against a teen who was accused in a fatal north Minneapolis shooting in 2021.

A spokesperson for the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office confirmed that it temporarily dropped the charges against Albert Jerome Lucas because a key witness failed to show up at court.

Prosecutors then moved to dismiss the case so that it can be recharged in the future, and Lucas was released from custody.

Lucas was charged in connection to the shooting at the Amstar gas station near Knox and Broadway Avenues on May 6, 2021, which killed 19-year-old George Zeon of Plymouth.