Chancellor of New Jersey school selected as new president of St. Catherine University

St. Catherine University will have a new president as of this summer.

University leaders announced Wednesday morning that the school’s Board of Trustees selected Marcheta P. Evans as its new president.

Evans, who is scheduled to begin her new job on July 15, is currently the chancellor of Bloomfield College of Montclair State University. Plans for Evans’ inauguration have yet to be announced.

“The mission of this University, to educate women to lead and influence, and its emphasis on the importance of welcoming a rich diversity of students across the three colleges and four schools resonates deeply with my core values,” said Evans. “St. Catherine University’s commitment to empowering women and promoting social justice aligns with my own dedication to fostering inclusive and purpose-driven academic environments. These principles as well as St. Kate’s core values of academic excellence, community, integrity, social justice and reflection seamlessly align with my identity as a servant leader in higher education.”

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS last summer, current university president ReBecca Koenig Roloff will be retiring from the position in August after leading the school for eight years.

According to the university, Evans graduated from the University of Alabama, and has previously worked at Our Lady of the Lake University and the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Jean Wincek, chairperson of the St. Catherine University Board of Trustees, issued a prepared statement regarding the board’s decision on Wednesday:

“We were impressed with Dr. Evans’ demonstrated commitment to and experience with advancing diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging for students, faculty, and staff. Her embrace of the Catholic intellectual tradition, emphasizing scholarly inquiry and social justice teaching, was a noted strength and led to the Trustees’ unanimous vote on her selection.”