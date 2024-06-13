Chalet at Theodore Wirth Park renamed in honor of Black Minnesota golfer

On Thursday, the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board (MPRB) officially changed the signage at the chalet in Theodore Wirth Park to its new name — the Eddie Manderville Chalet.

Eddie Manderville was a Black golfer who was affiliated with the Theodore Wirth Golf Club for more than 60 years.

His contribution to golf went beyond the game, as he was heavily involved in helping desegregate the sport and clubhouse in Minneapolis.

Manderville was initially denied access to the clubhouse, but he was instrumental in integrating the Men’s Association at the Theodore Wirth Golf Club when most Black golfers were not allowed memberships at local golf clubs.

The chalet name change was spearheaded by the golfer’s friend Martha Arradondo, a Black female golfer mentored by Manderville. She first submitted the papers for the name change in 2021 and in 2023, the MPRB commissioners unanimously approved the name change.

Arrandano was at the special name change ceremony Thursday along with Manderville’s daughter, Shauntel, and the MPRB Superintendent Al Bangoura.

“It is important to recognize the significance of renaming this building the Eddie Manderville Chalet in Theodore Wirth Park, to know who he is and who he inspired. He proved things were possible and he opened doors for black and brown golfers,” said Bangoura.

In addition to the name change and new signage for it, there is now an engraved cast plaque at the chalet entrance and two framed displays were added inside the building highlighting the legacy of Manderville and other Black golfers.