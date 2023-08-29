Ceremony honoring firefighters to be held at Minnesota Fire Museum Tuesday afternoon

More than 100 firefighters with the Minneapolis Fire Department and their families will attend a tribute ceremony Tuesday afternoon at the Minnesota Fire Museum.

The tribute is set to begin at 1 p.m.

Tuesday’s ceremony will feature the award-winning documentary “Chief”, which tells the story of the oldest and highest-ranking firefighter to die in the World Trade Center attacks, William Feehan.

Former New York Fire Department Commissioner Lynn Tierney, who was also a colleague of Feehan, will join the tribute over Zoom with New York Fire Department Battalion Chef John Feehan, who is also William Feehan’s son.

Others speaking at the tribute will include Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, Minneapolis Fire Chief Bryan Tyner, International Association of Firefighters Vice President Tom Thornberg and Local 83 Firefighter Union President Mark Lakosky.

Organizers say they hope the public will recognize firefighters as “everyday heroes.”