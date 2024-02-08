Cereal company started by Snoop Dogg, Master P sues Minnesota-based Post and Walmart for ‘diabolical actions’

A cereal and breakfast foods company started by rap music icons Snoop Dogg and Master P is suing a Minnesota-based food manufacturer and a retail giant.

Broadus Foods, founded in 2022 by Calvin Broadus and Percy Miller, who are more commonly known as Snoop Dogg and Master P, filed a civil lawsuit earlier this week in Dakota County, claiming that Post Consumer Brands, which is headquartered in Lakeville, and Walmart sabotaged its brands.

According to the lawsuit, Broadus Foods and Post entered into a partnership agreement that called for Post to treat Snoop Cereal as one of its own brands, including producing and distributing it to all of its major retailers, including Walmart, in exchange for a share of the profits.

Instead, the company claims that Post tried to “choke Broadus Foods out of the market,” stating that many Walmart stores showed Snoop Cereal as “sold out” or “out of stock” when each store actually had several boxes in stockrooms that just weren’t coded to be put on shelves. The company claims that those boxes were left in stockrooms for months without ever hitting shelves.

“Post essentially worked with Walmart to ensure that none of the boxes of Snoop Cereal would ever appear on the store shelves,” the lawsuit states in part. “This automatically resulted in losses to the product which cut into the profits that Broadus Foods was supposed to receive from the Agreement. These actions have shown that Post intended all along to get rid of their competition by entering into lip-service agreements and causing Snoop Cereal to operate at a loss.”

A spokesperson for Post told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, “Post Consumer Brands was excited to partner with Broadus Foods and we made substantial investments in the business. We were equally disappointed that consumer demand did not meet expectations.”

The lawsuit asks for the companies to pay back any profits from its sales that could’ve been replaced if Snoop Cereal was “properly brought to market,” plus other fees and damages.

Broadus Foods’ two main brands are Snoop Cereal and Momma Snoop. The company is being represented by Coon Rapids-based Helgen & Helgen Law Firm and national civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump.

A next court date hasn’t yet been set.