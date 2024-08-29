CentraCare working on 2 expansion projects in St. Cloud, Sartell

A health care system in central Minnesota is working on two new expansion projects to provide more facilities for its patients.

The CentraCare Plaza and CentraCare Sauk Crossing, both located off County Road 120, will undergo construction and remodeling over the next few years, according to the CentraCare website.

The 175,000-square-foot expansion of the CentraCare Plaza is expected to cost around $194.3 million and will reflect the “substantial investment being made to meet the growing demand for in-person, high-touch services.”

Some highlights of the expansion include a new outpatient rehabilitation facility, additional operating and procedure rooms and additional space for orthopedics and neurosciences. The Midsota Plastic Surgery is also moving to the Plaza to provide enhanced technology, along with more exam and procedure rooms.

The $34.5 million Sauk Crossing expansion consists of a three-level, 61,230-square-foot addition to the existing building. The expansion will include new clinical spaces, technology, building updates and more.

The building is currently home to the CentraCare Eye Clinic and after the expansion, will house the CentraCare – Sartell Clinic and its lab and imaging services, which are currently in the former St. Cloud Medical Group building.

The first phase of construction began in June and other areas will begin this spring, with work on the Sauk Crossing project expected to start in September.