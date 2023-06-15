Celebrate Juneteenth with events around the metro this weekend

The Twin Cities has no shortage of events to celebrate Juneteenth this weekend! Read on for a list of activities happening in the metro area from Friday through Monday, which is the day of the actual holiday.

Friday, June 16

The Capri Theater is putting on a burlesque show “featuring some of the industry’s most prolific teasers” that celebrate black and brown bodies on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are available online for between $35 and $60.

The City of Brooklyn Center is hosting a golf tournament on Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Centerbrook Golf near 5500 Lilac Way. The tournament will include a putting contest, various shotgun start times, prizes, food and more.

Saturday, June 17

Head on over to Allianz Field in St. Paul on Saturday for the free Juneteenth Family Celebration. From noon to 4 p.m., attendees can browse art and history exhibits, watch performances, shop in the marketplace, access wellness resources and more — all inside Allianz Field!

In Brooklyn Center, a Juneteenth festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Centennial Park is set to include entertainment, food, vendors and activities for all ages.

The City of Brooklyn Park is hosting its second annual Juneteenth celebration on Saturday from 1 to 7 p.m. at North Hennepin Community College. The theme for this year is “Black Health is Wealth;” the celebration is set to include music and performances, free food, a community health fair with free materials and free youth activities like a bouncy house, gamer trucks and flag football.

At the St. Paul Deaf Club, a cookout and celebration for the deaf, Black community is happening on Saturday afternoon. At 2 p.m., attendees can gather at Charles Thompson Hall on Marshall Avenue in St. Paul for the cookout. Participants are asked to bring food to share; a list of foods needed can be found here.

Sunday, June 18

The nonprofit organization 30,000 Feet is celebrating Juneteenth on Sunday from 3 to 8 p.m. with a block party in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood. The free event is set to include live music, food trucks, free food, a video game truck, bouncy houses and more. Additionally, community resources like job opportunities, housing and life insurance information will be available for attendees. Head over to 1351 Arcade St. on Sunday to check out the event.

Monday, June 19

A Juneteenth parade and block party are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on West Broadway in Minneapolis. The event will feature a short parade and a socio-economic justice rally before the main event and festival at noon. A Juneteenth entertainment jamboree will follow the festival from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Andrea Jenkins, president of the Minneapolis City Council, and Michael Chaney of Project Sweetie Pie will be at the 10 a.m. kickoff for the parade. The event is set to provide a series of services for attendees, including personal life coaching, body massaging, facials and makeovers, aromatherapy and more.

The Rondo Center of Diverse Expressions (RCODE) third annual Juneteenth celebration is happening from noon to 5 p.m. on Fisk Street between Carroll and Concordia Avenue in St. Paul. The block party will include live music, vendors and display booths, a job fair, food trucks and keynote speaker Dr. Marvin Dunn Jr. The Spirit of Rondo Achievement Awards Ceremony is set to take place during the block party at the Rondo Commemorative Plaza.

Several entertainers are scheduled to celebrate Juneteenth in Maple Grove on Monday from 3 to 8 p.m. Siama’s Congo Roots will perform using traditional African instruments, story-teller Paulette Bonneur will give a talk called “Lift Every Voice,” a spoken word performance from artist Kareem Watts and a performance from a youth dance group called Step with Soul.

The family-friendly celebration will also include a host of Black-owned businesses selling food, drinks and crafts. The event is set to take place at 7991 Main Street in Maple Grove.

A Juneteenth celebration in Edina is set to take place from 4 to 8 p.m. at Centennial Lakes Park. The celebration will include live music, storytellers, food trucks and children’s activities like a story stroll of Black Is A Rainbow Color, a book by Minneapolis author Angela Joy. Former Bravo television personality Faatemah Ampey, a community leader in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, will emcee the event, according to the City of Edina.

Juneteenth Jam Celebration at Graze Provisions + Libations

Stop by Graze Provisions + Libations in Minneapolis from 4 to 8 p.m. to celebrate liberation, freedom and black excellence with a cookout provided by Soul Bowl. Guests can enjoy a fish fry and barbecue while listening to music put on by DJ Aquil at this family-friendly event.

Juneteenth Justice Rally at the Capitol

The Juneteenth Justice Rally at the Minnesota State Capitol is taking place on Monday from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

The Hook and Ladder Theatre and Lounge Canopy is putting on a free Juneteenth arts and music celebration featuring several live performances, including LA Buckner and BiG HOMiE, NUR-D, Black Velvet Punks, and many more. The event will have food and art that “will nourish the soul and empower the people.”

Registration for the live music area is now closed. Access to the live music will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Join the East Side Freedom Library in celebrating Juneteenth and Black-owned businesses on the East Side from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday in St. Paul. The event at 1105 Greenbrier St. is set to include a barbecue, music, family-fun outdoors and a special film screening from Trilingua Cinema at 6:30 p.m.