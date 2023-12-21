Celebrate Afton Alps’ 60th birthday on Thursday

Afton Alps is celebrating a big birthday on Thursday.

The skiing and snowboarding area is turning 60 years old and plans to commemorate the birthday with a special event.

From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Alps Village, visitors will be able to enjoy live music by DJ Tucker Snowcat, free birthday treats, giveaways and more.

The ski area first started on 300 acres of bluffs along the St. Croix River in 1963. On that day, just 37 people came to enjoy skiing, the resort says.

For more information on Afton Alps, CLICK HERE.