Cause of overnight North Minneapolis fire under investigation

Krystal Frasier KSTP

Minneapolis building damaged during overnight fire

The fire happened on Penn Avenue North near 29th Avenue just after midnight on Thursday.

Multiple fire crews could be seen in a section of north Minneapolis just after midnight on Thursday as smoke was coming out of a building.

Members of the Minneapolis Fire Department were in the area of Penn and 29th avenues north.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out for information on the fire and will continue to update this article as details become available.