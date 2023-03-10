Cause of overnight Minneapolis truck, warehouse fire being investigated; no injuries reported

Authorities say no one was injured when a fire broke out during the overnight hours early Friday morning in the Como neighborhood of Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, crews were called to the 600 block of Kasota Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. for a report of a fire in a warehouse building.

When crews arrived, they found two semi-trucks in the rear of a warehouse on fire, and spreading to the inside of the building through a window directly above the truck that was on fire.

The building is located just northeast of Huntington Bank Stadium and the University of Minnesota.

Fire officials say while searching the building, identified as a printing company, they evacuated all employees and called for a second alarm.

The Fire Department says flames spread into the inside of the building’s rack storage area, which had a large amount of paper envelopes.

As of this time, the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

No other details were immediately provided.