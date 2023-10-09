Cass County Sheriff’s Office to search area where missing man’s vehicle was found 14 years ago

Authorities are resuming the search for a man who’s been missing for more than 14 years.

Peter Achermann, 82, was last seen in the Staples and Motley area — nearly 30 miles west of Brainerd — on July 24, 2009.

Authorities found his vehicle the next day on a minimum maintenance road in Becker Township.

A news release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office says officials will revisit the area of 85th Avenue Southwest in Becker Township and rural Staples, where his vehicle was found.

Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk said the ongoing drought has provided an opportunity to search dried ditches and lowlands that were previously filled with water.

Timber harvested on nearby parcels also contributed to the changing landscape since Achermann was first reported missing.

Though initial investigators on the case have retired or moved on, the case has been reassigned to others at both the state and county levels.

Authorities pointed out that “nothing significant has been recently learned about the case” and new staff will be joining others who originally worked the case.

No help from the public is being requested at this time, but officials from multiple agencies will be searching the area over the next month as the foliage changes.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 218-547-1424 or by submitting an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.