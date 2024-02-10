Cass County officials asking for help finding missing elderly woman

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 82-year-old woman from Longville, Minnesota.

A report from the sheriff’s office said officials are looking for Mary Jane Wiemann, who was reported missing from her home. Wiemann may be driving a silver 2017 GMC Terrain SUV, the sheriff’s office added.

Credit: Cass County Sheriff’s Office

Wiemann, who is 5’6″, 170 pounds with hazel eyes, may appear confused and would have trouble returning home, Cass County officials said. Her direction of travel is unknown, although officials believe she may be traveling to Duluth, Minnesota.

If you have information about her please call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 218-547-1424 or call 911.