Cass County couple killed in collision with North Carolina deputy

A Minnesota couple died Friday in North Carolina after a deputy involved in a pursuit hit their vehicle.

ABC affiliate WTVD reports that it happened just after 2 p.m. in the town of Spring Lake, 10 miles northwest of Fayetteville, North Carolina.

According to WTVD, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a Harnett County deputy was engaged in a pursuit when the deputy hit the Minnesota couple’s truck, which was turning at an intersection.

The couple was identified as 65-year-old Brian Finch and 64-year-old Patricia Lynn Finch from East Gull Lake, which is just northwest of Brainerd. Authorities said Patricia died at the scene, while Brian was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The deputy was also taken to a hospital, but his condition wasn’t clear.