Carver County’s K9 to receive protective vest

Carver County authorities say their K9 will receive a bullet and stab protective vest.

Bullet and stab vests can be life-saving armor for K9’s. The vest is from the charity Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., who have made almost 5,000 vests for K9s actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies throughout the country.

The vest for K9 Gus is sponsored by Mark Riccardi of Monument, Colorado, and is expected to arrive within eight to 10 weeks.

A singular donation of $985 can sponsor one K9 vest. Each vest is made in the United States and is custom fit, weighs 4-5 pounds and comes with a five-year warranty. For more information and how to donate, visit here.