Carver County student in custody after threatening to stab another student

A student at Watertown-Mayer High School was taken into custody on Monday after threatening to stab another student, according to a news release from the Carver County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement said they were called to the school shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday for a report of a 16-year-old boy threatening to stab another 16-year-old boy.

School staff isolated the student and took the knife, and he was then transported by law enforcement to the Carver County Juvenile Detention Center, according to the news release.

“Threats of this nature are taken seriously. The Carver County Sheriff’s Office thoroughly investigates these types of incidents and will pursue prosecution of anyone found to have criminal involvement,” Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud said.

The incident is still under investigation but will be sent to the county attorney for possible charges, the sheriff’s office says.