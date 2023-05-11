Carver County Sheriff: Student arrested after making threats against Chanhassen High School

A student was arrested Thursday after she allegedly threatened Chanhassen High School and another school in Lakeville, the Carver County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a news release, other students and a staff member at Chanhassen High School overheard the 16-year-old make threatening statements and reported them to the school resource officer. The Sheriff’s Office said staff took the student aside and searched her property.

Deputies determined the student did not pose an immediate danger to anyone at the school but took her into custody due to the nature of her threats. She remains in custody at the Carver County Juvenile Detention Center pending a review by county prosecutors.

“The Carver County Sheriff’s Office treats threats of any kind seriously and we will continue to thoroughly investigate these types of incidents to ensure the safety and security of the children in our schools,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The incident remains under investigation.