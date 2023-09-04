Carver County man dead after rollover crash

A man is dead after a van rolled Monday morning in Carver County.

It happened at around 6:38 a.m. on Highway 212 in Dahlgren Township, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The report states that a Chevrolet Express van was headed west on Highway 212 when it lost control and rolled into the center median near Mellgren Lane.

The driver, a 33-year-old New Germany man, was partially ejected and died from his injuries, the crash report adds. He wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.