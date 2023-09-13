Carver County Library votes to keep controversial graphic novel on its shelves after debate

A controversial book will stay in the Carver County Library.

The Library Board voted unanimously Tuesday evening to keep “Gender Queer” — a graphic novel about the author’s experience growing up non-binary — on its shelves.

There was debate leading up to the vote on whether to keep or remove the book.

“Gender Queer” has been a point of contention across the country — The American Library Association says there were over 1,200 attempts to remove the book from libraries in 2022.