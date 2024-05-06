Carver County Board Commissioner charged following alleged assault in church parking lot

A member of the Carver County Board of Commissioners has been formally charged with assault.

According to Carver County court records, 44-year-old Matthew Steven Udermann of Chaska was charged Monday morning with one count of misdemeanor domestic assault.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to Carver County authorities for a comment on Udermann’s arrest, and received the following statement:

“Carver County is aware of this concern and has no comment at this time.” David Hemze, the Carver County Administrator

Shakopee police are investigating the incident due to a conflict of interest with the Chaska Police Department.

A citation filed by police says the assault was reported just after 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 5. According to Shakopee Police Chief Jeff Tate, the assault happened in the parking lot of Westwood Community Church in Chanhassen.

Tate added that Udermann later turned himself in. The Scott County Jail roster shows he was booked shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday.

Udermann’s bail hearing has been scheduled for 1:15 p.m. on Monday.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Udermann for comment and will update this article when if one is received.

Udermann, who serves District 3 in Carver County, was first elected to the Board in 2020. His term expires in 2024. District Three covers Chaska and Victoria.

