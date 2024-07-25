Carlton man sentenced to 25 years for producing child porn

A Carlton man has been sentenced for the production and attempted production of child pornography.

The Department of Justice said 30-year-old Stephen Jeremiah Hansen has been sentenced to 25 years in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release.

According to court documents Hansen sexually abused children, six of which were between the ages of two to 12 years old.

Court records state at least 250 images of child pornography were discovered in Hansen’s possession, including ones he created and some of which he downloaded from the internet.

Hansen pleaded guilty last year to one count of production and attempted production of child pornography.