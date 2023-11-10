Caribou Coffee to close original location

There’s trouble brewing for coffee lovers in Edina — Caribou Coffee says it will close its original location at 4408 France Avenue.

According to a company spokesperson, the closure will happen on Dec. 12, after 31 years of business.

This specific location was opened by John and Kim Puckett in 1992. Since then, more than 700 Caribou shops have opened in nine countries around the world, with 300 of those stores in Minnesota alone, and seven in Edina.

It’s unclear how many employees will be affected by the closure, but the company says all team members at the store are being offered positions at other stores.

A spokesperson said the company will focus on adapting to changing traffic, customer experience and economic patterns, and added that the decision to close a location depends on multiple factors. However, specific factors regarding this store’s location weren’t immediately provided.

The company says it appreciates “the love and support of the team members and local community members who have supported this coffeehouse.”